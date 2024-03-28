If it is summer and the reports come in at school, the certificate from the British National Health Service (NHS) says “transmission is at high risk”. Patients in Great Britain have been more dissatisfied with their practices, clinics and other healthcare facilities since the early 1980s. Only one in four Britons believe that the health service works the way it would in a wealthy Western European country.

Whether it's the time-consuming and nerve-wracking hunt for a timely appointment with the family doctor or the hip operation now postponed for the third time – the list of complaints about what procedures and clinics to offer in 2024 is long. These types of studies have been in the kingdom for longer than ever before. They were launched when Margaret Thatcher still ruled Downing Street.

Why is it important? A new Parliament will soon be elected in Great Britain. GP surgeries and hospitals between London and Liverpool look likely to decide the outcome of this round of elections. Many Britons blame the misery on the Conservatives, who have been in power for twelve years.

Most Brits support a tax increase to make the NHS great again. This is particularly significant in a country where the Golden Rule has been in effect since the late 1970s: “He who raises taxes loses the election”! It is also worth noting that so far neither major party seems to have sensed the signs of the times and openly advocates raising taxes to invest more money in GP practices and hospitals.