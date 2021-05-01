App Store: Keywords improve search results, but not for us

In April, first tests showed that Apple wanted to improve search results in the App Store. Results can be better narrowed and filtered with keywords. This feature is now officially available to all users in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

You can still enter a term in the search, for example “photos”. Results can be filtered with keywords like wallpaper, stickers, editor, and more. It is also possible to activate multiple keywords with one click.

Good to know: According to Apple, 70 percent of App Store users use search to find a matching app. And the keywords make sense, because the limitation is too large in some categories. It remains to be seen when Apple will make the new keywords available in other countries.