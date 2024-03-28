Prince Harry: Another meeting with Charles in May?

Prince Harry's (39) next trip to Great Britain is in May – when he visits his old homeland for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. There is also another “short and formal” meeting with his father, Charles III. (75) was plotted. reports that .

Could there even be a meeting with Prince William?

After King Charles was diagnosed with his own cancer in February, Prince Harry had already flown to Great Britain for a day and met his father briefly. “It won't be that difficult for Harry to see his father, although the relationship is full of pain and hurt feelings,” royal expert Tom Quinn said, according to the newspaper. However, Charles is more lenient with his younger son than his brother Prince William (41).

Kate is also said to be aiming for a reunion with Harry and his wife Princess Kate, 42, to support her family after Kate's cancer diagnosis. According to Quinn, such a meeting would only last “for a short time” so that the two brothers could “avoid any difficult conversations.” According to the royal expert, a meeting between Charles and the two sons is also possible.

The meeting will be “short and formal” – for this reason

Whatever form Harry's meeting with family members takes, Quinn is adamant: “It will be short and formal because the contents will be leaked to the public when Harry returns to America.

Harry's memoirs “Reserve” and numerous interviews have severely damaged trust in the royal family: “Both William and Charles were always worried that they could not tell Harry anything personal and unofficial.

William and Kate want to do everything in their power to rescue them and their three children. So the “Harry problem” is pushed to the background and there are no plans for reconciliation.

Is Meghan moving to England with Harry?

According to media reports, when Harry visits Great Britain in May, a service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the anniversary of the Invictus Games. His wife, Duchess Meghan, 42, or the couple's two children are unlikely to accompany him.

The main reason is the lack of police protection for the Duke of Sussex and his family in the United Kingdom: the Royal sued and lost a legal dispute against the Home Office's decision to require police protection during visits to his home. February – A costly procedure for British taxpayers is said to cost more than half a million British pounds. .

According to this, the process has cost the government £514,128 (around €600,000) so far. The amount could rise again: Harry and his lawyers have announced they will appeal the High Court ruling.