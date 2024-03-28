Semester Abroad in Ottawa: Cross-Country Skiing Wins for Ella Gaines in Canada

Ella Kainz from Mürzzuschlag is currently spending a semester abroad in Ottawa, Canada, participating in various competitions at one of the country's largest cross-country skiing clubs. She has already had some success.

MÜRZZURLAG/Canada. Mürzer has been around since mid-January FIS athleteElla Kines One from the Mürztal Cross-Country Skiing Club Semester Abroad Lives in Ottawa (Canada) with a host family who attends high school and enjoys cross-country skiing. He trains locally at the club, one of Canada's largest cross-country ski clubs Knackerdog, and competed in Canada from the first weekend. The 15-year-old attends Genergas Sports High School in Wiener Neustadt.

The first cross-country ski races

Three days after arriving in Canada, Keynes traveled to Lake Placid in the United States International tournament weekend. “Difficult travel and unusually cold temperatures of minus 20 degrees weren't perfect yet, the first races didn't go as planned, but Ella was warmly welcomed by her team and enjoyed the competitive atmosphere,” reports her mother. LK Gaines.

First hits in Canada

In February we continued to Sherbrooke Eastern Canadian Championship, Keynes finished third. A week later, the 15-year-old girl from Mürz and her more than 30 clubmates had to pack their bags again: Ontario Winter Games At the event in Thunder Bay: Young athletes from 14 different sports competed in this major event. Ella won the skating sprint event and won gold with her team in the mixed relay.

Championship in Canada

Ella Club judged this year Canadian National Championships outside. At this major event, more than 700 cross-country skiers from across Canada gather in one week to compete in up to five events. Due to the unusually high temperatures and lack of snow in the Ottawa area in March, some races had to be cancelled, but thanks to the dedication of all club members, the “Nationals” were able to take place.

“Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for Ella this week,” said Mama Kines. In the sprint competition, the daughter fell in the semi-finals, and in the skating distance competition over 7.5 km, a rotational collapse led to a no-finish (non-finish). In the five kilometer skating event, she finished twelfth out of 118 starters in the U16 girls category.

Unforgettable experiences

Ella Kainz left the week at “Nationals” with a lot more positive impressions: great performances from her club colleagues. Canadian Championship titles Their host brother, Knockerdog's 13th consecutive title in the club rankings, the tireless dedication and team spirit of all the club families ensured unforgettable experiences.

You may also be interested in:



Voestalpine Rotec relies on green electricity

The title “Bal” is a big controversy