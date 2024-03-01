Tap is expanding its offering to Brazil, Canada and the United States

This summer, the Portuguese national airline is further expanding its offerings in strategically important markets such as Brazil and North America. The number of flights from Lisbon to Recife will be increased by six connections for a total of 13 weekly frequencies. Fortaleza and Rio de Janeiro will increase by two flights per week to nine and twelve flights respectively. Tap will increase its connections between Lisbon and Belém, Brasilia, Natal, Porto Alegre, Salvador and São Paulo by one flight per week. By the summer of 2024, the airline will offer 96 flights per week between Portugal and Brazil, 16 more than last summer.

For Canada, Toronto will have four additional flights per week compared to summer 2023. This brings Tap's total flights to 14 per week. In addition, the number of flights between Lisbon and Montreal will be increased from five to six flights per week. In the United States, there are now two daily flights to Washington, an increase of four connections per week compared to summer 2023. The offer between Lisbon and San Francisco will be expanded from five to six flights per week. In total, Tap will offer 77 weekly flights between Portugal and the US this summer, five more than the same period last year, and 20 weekly flights to Canada, five more than in the summer of 2023.

This summer, Top will fly between Lisbon and Caracas three times a week. What is new is that every week one of these flights stops in Funchal on the outward or return flight.