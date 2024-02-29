Anyone whose speech can be seen as advocating or calling for genocide could face life in prison in Canada in the future. At least that's how he sees it Ra Chi Thu Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government submitted to Parliament in Ottawa.

But not only genocide reports will soon be punished even more severely. So-called hate speech on the Internet will be subject to severe penalties in the future. It attempts to define “hate speech” as “communication” that “expresses hatred or disparagement of an individual or group of individuals based on a prohibited discrimination.” “Hate propaganda” is punishable by up to five. years in prison.

A pro-bono commission should monitor online hate speech

A “Digital Safety Commission” is to be set up, given extensive powers to regulate social media. The draft specifically emphasizes that the new authority “does not have to adhere to legal or technical-formal rules of evidence”. Additionally, senior commissioners are not independently elected but appointed by the government.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the “authoritarian agenda Justin Trudeau has awakened” and warned against censoring politically unpopular statements: “What does Justin Trudeau mean when he talks about 'hate speech'? He means hate speech.

The Censorship Act follows the liberalization of euthanasia

Canada has long been criticized for its socio-political activities. More recently, the country's liberalization of euthanasia laws has sent shockwaves around the world. While terminally ill people in Canada have long been able to be euthanized by the state, on March 17, 2021 this right was extended to those who feel great physical or psychological suffering but are not terminally ill. This led to an explosion in the number of euthanasia cases: around 10,000 people took their own lives in 2021 and over 13,000 in 2022. Between 2016 and 2022, the state euthanasia program resulted in the deaths of nearly 45,000 people. DT/sost