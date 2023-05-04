England. Ed Sheeran wins copyright case in New York

Ed Sheeran, a singer from Great Britain, wins a copyright infringement case. Photo: Stephen Jeremiah/AP/dpa Keystone

British singer Ed Sheeran (32) has won a lawsuit in New York for alleged copyright infringement. Sheeran did not copy his song “Thinking Out Loud” from “Let’s Get It On,” a jury unanimously found in New York on Thursday, after hours of deliberations, according to US media reports.

The estates of American musician Ed Townsend, who died in 2003, sued Sheeran for copyright infringement. Townsend released “Let’s Get It On” in 1973 with collaborator Marvin Gaye. Sheeran defended himself in part in the process and denied the allegations. “Thinking Out Loud” is based on the “basic building blocks of music” and chords and rhythms that no one can own.

This process has been postponed several times before. Like his colleagues such as Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, Sheeran has repeatedly faced accusations of copyright infringement in recent years.

SDA