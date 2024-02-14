The British government pays influencers to campaign against immigration

Influencers are used against migration. As it states “timesThe Home Office in the UK is paying TikTok influencers to stop small boats from crossing the English Channel. Home Secretary James is said to have cleverly launched anti-illegal immigration campaigns in Albania, France and Belgium over the past three years and now plans to expand this to other countries.

A new strategy against migration

how”Sky News“Mass advertising campaigns will soon take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam, using internet personalities there. It is also planned to be implemented in Turkey and India,” according to reports.Daily Mail“Including a rapper, two comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities and a travel blogger.

“The relentless measures we have taken have reduced the number of crossings by 36 per cent last year, which has seen similar weather for 2022,” a Home Office spokesman told The Times.

A million for the advertising campaign

According to the newspaper, the Home Office has a budget of around 30,000 pounds (about 35,000 euros) to pay Albanian influencers, with compensation of 5,000 pounds per person. Additionally, £15,000 has been budgeted for influencers in Egypt and Vietnam. Budgets for Turkish, Iraqi and Indian influencers are still pending.

The campaign is part of a one million pound (about 1.2 million euros) advertising campaign, which is to be launched in parallel with the first resettlement planned in Rwanda in the spring. These were announced a few months ago and the country is contractually committed to housing refugees arriving in Great Britain.

Since 2018, nearly 116,000 people have made the perilous journey to Great Britain in small boats across the English Channel, writes the Daily Mail. More than 1,600 migrants have already crossed this year.