Republicans begin impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary

San Francisco/Washington. In the end, a one-vote majority is enough: the US Secretary of Homeland Security should face impeachment.

In a dispute over US border policy, opposition Republicans in the House of Representatives launched impeachment proceedings against him. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Initiated – by a slim majority of 214 to 213 votes.

Democrat Mayorgas It was accused of “violating the public trust” and “willfully and systematically refusing” to enforce immigration laws. However, given the Democratic majority in the Senate, Mayorgas' impeachment is unlikely.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Republican Mike JohnsonSaid after the vote: “Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be sacked.”

The Republicans embarrassed themselves on the first try

A week ago, a related proposal from conservatives failed — a crushing defeat for Republicans, who hold the majority in the chamber of Congress. Democrats denounced Republican efforts to impeach Mayorkas as politically motivated.

This approach is not without controversy among Republicans. That's why many conservative MPs voted against the so-called impeachment last Tuesday.

Many legal experts are of the view that there are no conditions for impeachment of the minister responsible for border security. (pcl/AFP)