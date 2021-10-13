The biggest jackpot ever in Euromillions history

1/5 On Tuesday, 236 million Swiss francs were in the jackpot!

Euromillions players can look forward to: Tomorrow Tuesday there will be 236 million francs in the jackpot! This is the largest sum ever paid in Euromillions, confirms Willie Mesmer, Swisslos press spokesman. Draw deadline is Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The winning numbers will be drawn – if all goes according to plan – tomorrow at 9pm. Tickets from ten lotteries and nine different countries must be entered into two European data centres. “Drawing can only take place after all entries have been submitted correctly,” Mesmer explains.

These are the most common numbers

Attention stats freaks: The five most attractive numbers in Tuesday’s raffle are: 44, 25 (73x each), 15 (66x), 20 and 42 (65x each). With stars, 2 (119x) and 8 (114x) promise the best chances of winning.

Last February there were 230 million francs in the pot. This jackpot was broken up by the Swiss. The winning numbers at that time: 6,12,22,29,33 stars 6, 11.