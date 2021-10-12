La Palma: Hundreds evacuated due to lava

A volcanic thunderbolt can be seen over the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma from afar despite thick, dark smoke billowing from the crater. Photo: Europa Press / EUROPA PRESS / dpa

This was reported by the state television broadcaster RTVE, citing the emergency committee of Pevolka. You have until 7:00 PM local time (8:00 PM CEST) to do so. As far as developments permitting, those affected may also return in the following days with security personnel to save more belongings, Pevolka wrote on Twitter.

About 6,000 people have had to leave their homes since the volcano erupted in Cumbre Vieja three weeks ago. They stayed with relatives in other parts of the island or in hotels.

Hours before the eviction was ordered, a ticket was filed in the same area near the Callejon de la Gata commercial park. This had been imposed the day before as a precaution due to the potential for toxic fumes as the lava, which reached 1,200 degrees Celsius, set fire to several factories, including a cement plant. However, Pevolka said no toxins were measured in the air on Tuesday. (SDA)