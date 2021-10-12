World

La Palma: Hundreds evacuated due to lava

October 12, 2021
Esmond Barker

A volcanic thunderbolt can be seen over the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma from afar despite thick, dark smoke billowing from the crater. Photo: Europa Press / EUROPA PRESS / dpa

This was reported by the state television broadcaster RTVE, citing the emergency committee of Pevolka. You have until 7:00 PM local time (8:00 PM CEST) to do so. As far as developments permitting, those affected may also return in the following days with security personnel to save more belongings, Pevolka wrote on Twitter.

About 6,000 people have had to leave their homes since the volcano erupted in Cumbre Vieja three weeks ago. They stayed with relatives in other parts of the island or in hotels.

