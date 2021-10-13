Red panda christened «Uris»

1/7 Urs Fischer namesake, a newborn red panda.

2/7 The kitten was born in June in Tierpark Berlin.







6/7 Three years ago he came to the German capital from Switzerland – and immediately led the traditional club to the House of Lords.

7/7 Now he even plays European games with “Iron”.

The little red panda roams the Berlin Zoo and is a little shy when a high-ranking visitor from the German Bundesliga appears. The kitten was born only in June, and it weighed a bar of chocolate. His older peculiarities are Rosie, Ruby, and Polly more confident. They allowed themselves to be fed by Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer.

But Fisher is there mainly because of the little animal. Marking the baptism of the red panda. Because there is one thing that connects the two: the first name “Urs”. The three-person jury decided the first name after the name of the Swiss Confederation often when making an appeal. A huge honor for the man from Zurich, who coached the traditional club for a good three years and created it after being promoted to the Bundesliga.

Another great honor! He has already been awarded the German Football Experts Medal. In the summer, a 31-member jury selected the union team around Fischer for football magazine “11 Freunde” The coaching team last season.