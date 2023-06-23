The Atlantic: Finding a Wreck: Titan: Adventurers Without a Chance – Entertainment

Who are the guests?

On board the “Titan” were the French Paul-Henri Nargolet (77), the British adventurer Hamish Harding (58), the British-Pakistani management consultant Shahzada Daoud (48), his 19-year-old son Suleiman and the head of the company operating Oceangate, Stockton Rush (61), who He drove the boat.

Nargeolet, also known as “Monsieur Titanic,” is one of the leading experts on luxury shipwreck. “His second home was the sea, he felt very comfortable there,” John Paschal, his stepson, told CBS News. “I think it means a lot that he spent his last moments so close to a place that meant so much to him.”

The Harding family, who hold multiple Guinness World Records and have traveled to space, said: “What he achieved in his life was truly remarkable, and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it is that we lost him in what he loved.”

worry days

The submarine has been missing since Sunday morning (local time). The Titanic was on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 at a depth of about 3,800 metres. About 1 hour and 45 minutes after the start of the dive, contact with the mother ship was lost.

In the area of ​​\u200b\u200boperations about 700 km south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland, teams from the USA and Canada, with the help of other countries, began a large-scale search on the water surface and in the depths of the ocean. Ships, planes, diving bots and other special equipment were used.

Meanwhile, the underwater noise fueled hopes that the Titan’s passengers would survive. The US Coast Guard has now announced that there may be no connection between the sounds heard and the location of the wreck.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, on behalf of the government, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He wrote on Twitter that she stands by the affected families.

Oceangate’s “Titan” company also offered condolences to the families. The five men on board were “real explorers” with “a special spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.” She said we grieve and our hearts go out to the relatives. It is also a “very sad time” for the staff.

$250,000 for a few hours

Oceangate offers wealthy clients an adventurous trip – the eight-day expedition costs US$250,000 (€229,000) per person. The snorkeling excursion to the “Titanic” itself usually takes only a few hours.

The Titanic sank in April 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in the North Atlantic Ocean. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board were killed. The remains of the famous luxury liner, divided into two large pieces, were discovered in 1985.

Faced with reports of poor security for the missing submarine, experts expect consequences. “There will certainly be an investigation after this disaster, and stricter rules and regulations will be put in place,” David Scott Bedard, president of White Star Memories exhibits the Titanic, told CNN.