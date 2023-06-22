Ahnatal Power Outage Currently 06/22/2023: Current outages in the power grid

This Thursday afternoon, there was a power outage in the Ahnatal District ZIP Code 34292. Other parts of the area are currently affected by disruptions to the power grid. You can read all the information about today’s Ahnatal power outage and what you can do now here on news.de
On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Hessian Ahnatal, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there are currently several reports for the city of Ahnatal. These are 20 entries from energy grid operator EAM Netz GmbH about grid problems in the region. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.
The following disruptions are currently available on June 22, 2023 in Ahnatal
|location
|disorder since then
|Proven predictor
|Schillerstrasse, Ahnatal, Ahnal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Village Square, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Cheers, Ahanatal, Ahanatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Rasenallee, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Firnskuppenstraße, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Schulstraße, Ahnatal, Ahnal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|K30, ahnatal, ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|On the train, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Oberfilmarch Street, Ahnatal, Ahnal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Henschelweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Shoe shopping street, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
|Gehrenweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Shoe shopping street, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Kasseler Strasse, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Am Siebenborn, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Berliner Strasse, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Am Eichholzchen, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|To Steinfeld, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Hellweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m
|undefined
|Am Dornbusch, Ahnatal, Ahnatal
|06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM
|undefined
(Last update: 06/22/2023, 8:35 PM)
Reporting a power outage in Ahnatal: the right contact for affected people
If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.
Here you get the error report of the responsible network operator EAM Netz.
List of household items
It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:
- light:
- Torch/candles/tea lights
- Backup power sources:
- Maybe an emergency power generator
- Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank
- He eats:
- Camping stove with gas cartridge
- Perishable food/water supplies
- climate:
- Blankets/sleeping bags
- Wood / coal / oil / petrol
- Cool box
- diverse:
- Medicine
- wet wipes
- garbage bag
- Supply of cash
Frequency of supply interruptions
Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.
A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).
