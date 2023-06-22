Ahnatal Power Outage Currently 06/22/2023: Current outages in the power grid

This Thursday afternoon, there was a power outage in the Ahnatal District ZIP Code 34292. Other parts of the area are currently affected by disruptions to the power grid. You can read all the information about today’s Ahnatal power outage and what you can do now here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in an updated collapse

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Hessian Ahnatal, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there are currently several reports for the city of Ahnatal. These are 20 entries from energy grid operator EAM Netz GmbH about grid problems in the region. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disruptions are currently available on June 22, 2023 in Ahnatal

location disorder since then Proven predictor Schillerstrasse, Ahnatal, Ahnal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Village Square, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Cheers, Ahanatal, Ahanatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Rasenallee, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Firnskuppenstraße, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Schulstraße, Ahnatal, Ahnal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined K30, ahnatal, ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined On the train, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Oberfilmarch Street, Ahnatal, Ahnal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Henschelweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Shoe shopping street, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined Gehrenweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Shoe shopping street, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Kasseler Strasse, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Am Siebenborn, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Berliner Strasse, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Am Eichholzchen, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined To Steinfeld, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Hellweg, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 6/22/2023 at 4:50 p.m undefined Am Dornbusch, Ahnatal, Ahnatal 06/22/2023 at 4:50 PM undefined

(Last update: 06/22/2023, 8:35 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Ahnatal: the right contact for affected people

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you get the error report of the responsible network operator EAM Netz.

List of household items

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

