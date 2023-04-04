Currently Aussernzell maintenance on 04.04.2023: This work on the power grid is currently in progress

In the 94532 postal code district of Osernzell, maintenance procedures have been running on the power grid since Monday morning. Temporary power outages should be expected. Restrictions due to network operation may also occur in other parts of Aussernzell. You can read all the notifications about events in the power grid in Osernzell since April 3, 2023 and where to refer to them in case of a power outage here on news.de

The latest breakdowns and maintenance in Osernzel

The Störsauskunft.de portal of Aussernzell currently provides information on two maintenance procedures for which the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is responsible. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failures are not the norm in the Bavarian city of Osernzell, but they can always happen temporarily. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

This maintenance is currently being carried out on 4th April 2023 in Osernzell

Since April 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the region Eginger Straße: volunteer fire brigade in Osernzell in Gunzing, Osernzell in the administrative district “Schöllnach (VGem)” (postal code 94532, district of Deggendorf) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Currently, disturbances can occur within a radius of about a kilometer, and are not in sight after the end of the work. No direct report from the network operator is available.

to Atzing in Gunzing, Osernzell in the administrative district “Schöllnach (VGem)” (postal code 94532, Deggendorf district) He was informed of ongoing maintenance procedures. Since April 3, 2023, 10:00 a.m. there may be temporary outages within a radius of approximately 1 km. Audit work by Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is still ongoing, and the aim is to complete it in the near future.

Power Outage Reporting in USERNZILL: How does my error report get to the right place?

It should be clear up front: A power outage is not an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can find the Bayernwerk Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

Are they also affected by major disturbances?

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency, please call emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in case of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

