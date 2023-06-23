“It still hurts”

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful singers of all time.Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met/Vogue

Billie Eilish is only 21 years old, but she can already look back on an extraordinary career. At the age of thirteen, she already had the song “Ocean Eyes”. Her album “Happier Than Ever” not only hit No. 1 in the US, but also hit No. 1 in Germany, Austria, and Great Britain. Over the years, the star’s clothing style has also changed. The singer surprised her fans in 2021 when she wore her blonde hair on the cover of Vogue.

She was clearly revealing in the pictures, before she liked to wrap herself in loose clothes. In a Calvin Klein campaign, the artist once said, “I don’t want the world to know everything about me. That’s why I wear loose, breezy clothes.” Recently, Bailey has been the target of nasty hate comments. She also struggles with body shaming. In a new interview, she’s now talking candidly about how it works with her now.

Billie Eilish doesn’t want to be a pigeon

Billie Eilish gaveVogue magazine“Now an interview. In it, she frankly talks about her change, which is noticeable both visually and internally. In the conversation, she emphasized:” I have been masculine and boyish for most of my life, and only recently, in the past few years, have I realized: “You know what, I can be whatever I want to be, whenever I want.” And also:

“I don’t have to keep proving that I’m a tomboy. I am, but I’m also kind of a girl. I’m also feminine, I’m sexy too, I’m cute too, and I’m none of those things either, just me.” See also WWE 'NXT UK' recording results from London, England, UK 04/20 - 04/20 and 04/21/2022

Reflecting on her glamorous look for this year’s Met Gala, she revealed: “When I got back to the hotel, I was like, ‘Take it, take it!'” I put on a pair of The North Face jeans, a big sweat jacket, a flip-flop hat, and a pair of Jordans— This is how I feel most comfortable. That’s how powerful I feel.” She has openly admitted that she is trying to get used to wearing a lot of makeup.

The singer talks about the darker side of her fame

Finally, she came to speak of criticism of her own person, which is always accompanied by hateful hostilities. That’s why Billy said: “Honestly, no one can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion of. I also think if I had been talked about like that on the internet when I was 11 years old, to be honest, I wouldn’t have lived on.”

Today, Billy deals with hate differently. However, she admitted, “I love myself more than I used to and care more about how I feel than how other people see me. But maybe that’s bullshit because it still hurts like hell.” She had a “really tough time” and is still coming to terms with her experience.