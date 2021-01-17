The acting defense secretary orders the head of the National Security Agency to appoint a Trump loyalist as the agency’s general counsel

Christopher Miller, who said it only two days ago I couldn’t wait to leave his job Michael Ellis, chief of the National Security Agency, ordered that General Counsel be appointed by 6 p.m. on Saturday, but NSA Director General Paul Nakasone did not act by the deadline, leaving it unclear what Miller or the White House would do.

Ellis was first selected for the position in early November, just two days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election and in the midst of a political purge of various agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The Pentagon declined to comment. This story was first reported before Washington Post

But Ellis’s confirmation was halted, according to the Washington Post, due to administrative measures, including the need for a polygraph test, which caused Miller to pay for him in the final days of Trump’s four years in office.