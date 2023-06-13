Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Bilbinger SE (Germany)

Bilbinger SE: Publication according to Section 40 (1) WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: Billinger SE
Street, house number: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Zip: 68163
Location: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604
2. Grounds for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the submitter
Law firm: Morgan Stanley
Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
06/07/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 2.97% 2.07% 5.03% 37606372
Past 3.01% 2.08% 5.09% /
Medium
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1115759 0% 2.97%
Total 1115759 2.97%
b.1. Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Instrument Maturity Exercise Time Voting Rights Voting
/ Place of Expiration / te Rights
Absolute duration in %
Anytime Anytime Redistribution 74795 0.2%
to say
bond loan
Total 74795 0.2%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting
Instruments / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights Rights
Complete processing time in %
Anytime Custom Cash 37 0%
Fish 01/31/2072
Financial dependence
Pipe 14.02.2072
Equity Swap 11/30/2023 Anytime Cash 701952 1.87%
Total 701989 1.87%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other organizations to be notified, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,
3% or 5% if or 5% or
more high
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic assets,
Inc
Morgan Stanley &%%%
Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
are limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley &%%%
Co. International
Plc
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic assets,
Inc
Morgan Stanley &%%%
Co. LLC
Prime Dealers % % %
Services Corp
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic assets,
Inc
ETCM HOLDINGS, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities % % %
LLC
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
06/12/2023
