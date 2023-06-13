Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Bilbinger SE (Germany)

Bilbinger SE: Publication according to Section 40 (1) WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe

EQS Voting Rights Notice: Billinger SE

Bilfinger SE: Article 40 (1) publication with intent of WpHG

Distribution throughout Europe

13.06.2023 / 12:53 CET/CEST

Release of voting rights notice sent by EQS message –

Service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: Billinger SE

Street, house number: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1

Zip: 68163

Location: Mannheim

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Grounds for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Law firm: Morgan Stanley

Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA

From America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

06/07/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 2.97% 2.07% 5.03% 37606372

Past 3.01% 2.08% 5.09% /

Medium

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE0005909006 0 1115759 0% 2.97%

Total 1115759 2.97%

b.1. Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Instrument Maturity Exercise Time Voting Rights Voting

/ Place of Expiration / te Rights

Absolute duration in %

Anytime Anytime Redistribution 74795 0.2%

to say

bond loan

Total 74795 0.2%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting

Instruments / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights Rights

Complete processing time in %

Anytime Custom Cash 37 0%

Fish 01/31/2072

Financial dependence

Pipe 14.02.2072

Equity Swap 11/30/2023 Anytime Cash 701952 1.87%

Total 701989 1.87%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other organizations to be notified, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,

3% or 5% if or 5% or

more high

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic assets,

Inc

Morgan Stanley &%%%

Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

are limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley &%%%

Co. International

Plc

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic assets,

Inc

Morgan Stanley &%%%

Co. LLC

Prime Dealers % % %

Services Corp

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic assets,

Inc

ETCM HOLDINGS, LLC % % %

E*TRADE Securities % % %

LLC

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

06/12/2023

06/13/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal

Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com

Language: German

Company: Bilbinger SE

Oskar-Meixner-Strasse 1

68163 Mannheim

Germany

Web: http://www.bilfinger.com

End of Message EQS Message Service

1655189 13.06.2023 CET/CEST

ISIN DE0005909006

AXC0139 2023-06-13/12:53

Copyright dpa-AFX Business News GmbH. All rights reserved. No redistribution, redistribution or permanent storage permitted without the express prior permission of dpa-AFX.