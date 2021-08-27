Canada: Pizza Pizza launches vegan chicken in over 400 stores

27. August 2021

A Toronto-based fast food chain operating across Canada whose subsidiaries include Pizza 73, has announced a partnership with Lightlife , which is part of Greenleaf Foods, the veggie subsidiary of the maple leaf giant.

Pizza Pizza will offer vegan Lite Live chicken as a permanent menu item, including the following:

vegetarian chicken sandwich Available in classic or spicy, topped with cucumber and vegan mayonnaise.

Available in a choice of 10 or 20 pieces

Available in a choice of 10 or 20 pieces vegan combo box With 16 chicken pieces and 2 other products of your choice, including french fries, potato wedges, onion rings or french fries, and 2 veggie sauces.

The new menus are available at more than 400 pizzerias from coast to coast, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, and can be ordered or delivered for pick-up.

says Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

“At Pizza Pizza, we are delighted with the quality of Lite Life’s vegan chicken. We are pleased to be able to make this product available to consumers in Canada who are looking for quality herbal options with the added convenience of delivery. Pizza Pizza’s commitment to product innovation has always focused on modern and relevant products. “We are very proud of our growing plant-based offering, and look forward to further innovations in this growing category,” said Adrian Foucault, Vice President of Marketing at Pizza Pizza.

