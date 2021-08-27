Top News

Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): Bergen County, New Jersey, 9.6 km west of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York, state, USA, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:15 pm local time

August 27, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 27 2021 03:24 GMT –

40.92713°N / 74.01344°W (Bergen, New Jersey, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 40927°S/105987°E
Nearby places and cities:
1 km west Bergenfeld (pop: 27600) -> earthquake is near!
3 km north TENNIC (bang: 40100) -> earthquake is near!
5 km northeast of Hackensack (pop: 44800) -> Near earthquake!
12 km northeast of Phon Passaic New Jersey (bang: 71100) -> earthquake is near!
13 km east of Manchester (pop: 147800) -> earthquake is near!
15 km from ENE Clifton (pop: 86300) -> earthquake is near!
24 km north New York (pop: 8175100) -> Earthquakes nearby!
31 km north Brooklyn, New York) (pop number: 2300700) -> earthquake is near!
100 km northeast Trenton (pop: 84200) -> earthquake is near!
343 km northeast of Fon Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
a clear sky 26.7 °C (80 F), humidity: 79%, wind: 0 m/s (1 knot) from SW

Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

