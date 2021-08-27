Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): Bergen County, New Jersey, 9.6 km west of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York, state, USA, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:15 pm local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
27. August, 02:17 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 27, 2021 02:15:05 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:15 PM (GMT -4)
Size: 3?
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 40.92713°N / 74.01344°W (Bergen, New Jersey, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 40927°S/105987°E
Nearby places and cities:
1 km west Bergenfeld (pop: 27600) -> earthquake is near!
3 km north TENNIC (bang: 40100) -> earthquake is near!
5 km northeast of Hackensack (pop: 44800) -> Near earthquake!
12 km northeast of Phon Passaic New Jersey (bang: 71100) -> earthquake is near!
13 km east of Manchester (pop: 147800) -> earthquake is near!
15 km from ENE Clifton (pop: 86300) -> earthquake is near!
24 km north New York (pop: 8175100) -> Earthquakes nearby!
31 km north Brooklyn, New York) (pop number: 2300700) -> earthquake is near!
100 km northeast Trenton (pop: 84200) -> earthquake is near!
343 km northeast of Fon Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!
a clear sky 26.7 °C (80 F), humidity: 79%, wind: 0 m/s (1 knot) from SW
Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
New Milford, NJ (0 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!