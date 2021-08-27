Great Britain Race: Marcel Schrötter Penalty! / Moto2

Once the practice sessions at Silverstone are over on Friday, race management brings bad news for Moto 2 driver Marcel Schrötter. At the UK Grand Prix on Sunday, he has to complete a long-lap penalty.

Marcel Schrötter landed in the combined Moto2 class schedule on Friday at 21st, while first sprinter Raul Fernandez of Red Bull KTM Ago was 1.9secs off Bayern. The Liqui Moly Intact GP rider explained the deficit on one hand as he lost in FP1, when he put up his Kalex and missed more than 15 minutes of the session.

On the way back to the pits, the 28-year-old dispensed oil at the 5.9-kilometre Silverstone circuit, where the guards showed him the black flag with the orange circle, indicating a technical problem for the driver. According to the hosts, Schrotter ignored the signal from the guards.

In the evening, the troubling news: Officials grumbled for Schrotter about a long-lap penalty for Sunday’s race at Silverstone, which he has to complete in the first three laps. In the next couple of days, Jürgen Lingg and Schrötter’s team will be too full to catch the top ten.

Moto2, Silverstone, aggregate schedule after FP2 (August 27):

1. Raul Fernandez, Calix, 2: 04.501 min

2. Jorge Navarro, Boscoscuro + 0.017 seconds

3. Sam Lowes, Kalex, +0.297

4. Augusto Fernandez, Calix, +0.365

5. Remy Gardner, Calix, +0.414

6. Fabio Di Gianantonio, Calix + 0.694

7. Marco Pizzi, Calix + 0.771

8. Joe Roberts, CALEX +0816

9. Niccolo Poliga, Calix +1208

10. Aaron Canet, Boscoscoro +1334

11. Xavi Virgo, Calix +1338

12. Ai Ogura, Calix +1,346

13. Bo Bendsneyder – Kalex +1385

14. Thomas Luthy, Calix +1.531

in addition to:

21. Marcel Schrötter, Calix +1.900