Big investments in India and UK – iTopnews.de – Latest Apple News & Discounts on iPhone, iPad & Mac

Foxconn plans to produce more outside of China in the future.

Most devices are currently made in China. However, the trend in other countries is increasing. So, Foxconn now wants to focus more on India for its collaboration with Apple in iPhone construction.

New joint venture established

It was recently announced that it will be working with Vedanta. The purpose is to build semiconductors together. This will lead to a significant increase in production in India.

The first new Apple store in the UK since 2014

Apple will fund more than $ 118 million for Foxconn Investment. For this, 40 per cent of the shares will go to the group. Vedanta will hold a majority stake.

There is also massive investment in the UK. Apple will soon open a new Apple store in London. The last UK store opened in 2014 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The next big project is the renovation of the Covent Garden store in 2018.

“Are you interested in Apple products?”

Apple’s website is now looking for employees for the new store. It is set to open in London. Not sure exactly where from the job advertisement. We are looking for “experts” who work full time, part time or temporarily. Apple writes:

“Do you want the feeling of inspiring others? As an expert, you help inspire the energy and enthusiasm for Apple products by delivering the right solutions and putting products in the hands of customers. You know that the Apple Store wants to deliver a unique customer experience. You have the opportunity to turn another Apple Store visitor into a loyal Apple customer every day.In this role, you can work full time, part time or temporarily.

