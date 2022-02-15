Canada vs. USA Hockey Women’s Finals – Ice Hockey

BEIJING (AP) – Olympic champions Canada and the United States are back in action in the women’s ice hockey final of the Winter Games in Beijing.

In the first semi-final against Switzerland, the Canadians easily won 10: 3 (5: 1, 3: 2, 2: 0). The 2018 Olympic champion USA faced a little more trouble in the evening against Finland at 4: 1 (0: 0, 2: 0, 2: 1).

Four-time Olympic champion Canada has not missed out on the final since the women’s ice hockey Olympics in 1998. The American women won the final in Pyongyang four years ago. The U.S. team only missed the 2006 final in Turin.

Canada ended the game against Switzerland with five goals in the first ten minutes. After that, the top favorite took things a little slower, but, as in the initial round, was even better. Canada beat Switzerland 12: 1 in the first match in Beijing.

Only in the Middle East did the United States firmly establish itself. A Power Play goal paves the way against the 2018 Olympic bronze medalist. The final will be played on Thursday (05:10 CET). Prior to that, Finland and Switzerland will play for bronze on Wednesday (12:30 CET).