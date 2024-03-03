Texas: Wildfires continue to spread, destroying hundreds of buildings

play

Governor Greg Abbott has said that up to 500 buildings have been destroyed by wildfires in Texas. The flames destroyed everything in their path, Abbott said Friday in Borger.

“If you look at the damage here, everything is gone, completely gone, nothing but ashes on the ground,” he added. Abbott praised the bravery and fearless efforts of firefighters and warned it was important to remain vigilant over the weekend.

USA: Smokehouse Creek Fire destroys many vehicles and homes. A forest fire has been raging in the US state of Texas for the past few days. (David Erickson/AP/dpa)

A forest fire claimed two lives

The Smokehouse Creek fire that broke out on Monday proved particularly devastating, devastating some 4,400 square kilometers of land, half the size of the island of Corsica. What was left was a charred landscape, dead livestock and burnt houses. In the hard-hit town of Stinnett, with about 1,600 residents, street signs were melted down and vehicles burned.

There were two deaths. According to police, a woman found smoke or flames in her car and when she got out it was engulfed in flames. The remains of a second woman were found in the rubble of her home.

The weather threatens to promote the spread

The weather service is warning of strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry conditions in its forecast for the weekend. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico are at risk of further wildfire spread.

President Joe Biden said he has ordered federal officials to do everything possible to support communities affected by the fires, including sending firefighters and equipment.

In the title: