A heavy snowstorm is blowing in California

September 8, 2022, USA, Truckee: Donner Pass Road is being plowed. The strongest Pacific storm of the season is expected to bring up to three meters of snow to the Sierra Nevada by the end of the week.

There has been heavy snowfall in the state of California, USA. The weather service has issued a blizzard warning for mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada, with up to 10 feet of snow expected in some locations.

People were told to prepare for life-threatening conditions on Friday evening (local time). “Travel should be for emergencies only.” In America, blizzards are called violent blizzards with a sharp drop in temperature.

Warning of blackout conditions

At the Palisades Tahoe Winter Sports Complex, where the 1960 Winter Olympics were held, media reports indicated wind gusts of 230 kilometers per hour. Due to the high risk of avalanches, many ski resorts are forced to close.

March 1, 2024, USA, Truckee: A driver drives east on Interstate 80.

In addition, Interstate 80, one of the nation's most important highways, was closed for a total of 160 kilometers due to snow and ice conditions. The weather service and highway police warned of so-called whiteout conditions, in which drivers can become disoriented due to extremely low visibility.

Yosemite National Park is closed

Many schools were closed on Friday. The storm also caused power outages. About 40,000 homes in the region are without power, according to the website Poweroutage.us.

In anticipation of the storm, Yosemite National Park, popular with tourists, was closed to visitors until further notice. It said the winter storm could become one of the most severe since the 1970s.

