A stark comparison: What’s the connection between the fires in Canada and the German forests?

It is unimaginable how much forest, how much nature has been destroyed here in a few weeks, how many lives have been tragically lost in the fires: the fires that have been burning in Canada since May are the worst the largest country has ever seen. I saw A complete comparison helps visualize the dimensions.

“Spiegel” calculates that the fire has so far destroyed an area of ​​15.5 hectares in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony. Or, to demonstrate the scale of danger even more impressively: more forests have been burned in Canada than in Germany. The total population of the Federal Republic is 10.7 million hectares.

Fires continue to spread across Canada; All fires are not yet extinguished. This is also unusual because the wildfire season usually ends in late August.

Canada has never had a forest fire this bad

The fact that Canada is burning like never before is linked to climate change: large parts of the country were three to four degrees warmer from May to June than they were between 1961 and 1990. It is a forest fire hazard. If hot, dry air is added, as it has been this year, firefighters have no chance against the flames.

We will continue to respond to the Whitefish Lake (G51564) and Tatuk Lake (G41307) wildfires, and if location conditions are favorable, aerial and hand-igniting is planned for both incidents today.

Tatuk Lake was successfully ignited on August 27 pic.twitter.com/ikk8kRGML6 — BC Forest Fire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 29, 2023

Fires burn forests, animals die in agony – and pollute the atmosphere with CO2 2 . According to “Spiegel,” Canadian forest fires released 1,063 megatons of carbon dioxide this year. This is roughly equal to the annual man-made emissions of Japan, which has the third largest industrial output in the world.

Climate change has made wildfires twice as common in northeastern Canada as before, researchers have calculated. The summer saw terrible fires in Europe; Greece was particularly badly affected. It’s already clear: 2023 will be one of the worst wildfire years in world history.