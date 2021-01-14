Top News

Nick Saban says Bill O’Brien plays a double role in the NFL “Maybe Impossible”

by

Getty Images

Alabama hasn’t officially hired Bill O’Brien yet, but coach Nick Saban looks like a deal is over.

O’Brien is expected to return to training in Tuscaloosa as the new National Champion’s attack coordinator to replace Steve Sarkissian. Sarkissian left to become a head coach at the University of Texas.

Texas O’Brien was fired as general manager and head coach in October after a 0-4 start. O’Brien, who was hired as head coach before the 2014 season, went 52-48 in Houston.

“I think he did Really good job in Houston Saban told Brandon Kyle Scott of Sports Radio 610 in Houston when he was coach. “I think when I became the general manager, maybe it didn’t go as well as he would have liked, trying to get both roles. Having been a head coach in that league, I know how difficult it is to do both of those things, and maybe that is impossible.”

Based on the body of work even [becoming G.M.]I think he’s a great coach and a really good person. He has a great family, and I think he will do a great job with our players here. I have always tried to get the best possible knowledge and experience for our players and their development, and I definitely believe he can contribute to that in a very positive way. “


READ  Alabama Crimson Tide WR DeVonta Smith says the focus is on the Ohio Bucks after winning the Heisman
0
Jordan Lambert
Written By
More from Jordan Lambert

JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on the Bengals logo, despite backlash, and is then dug by Vonn Bell during the match

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Jojo Smith Shuster I was criticized after...
Read More

You may also like

Newsom pledges aid to plans to reopen California schools

The CDC says masks are important to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, even at home

Thailand’s COVID-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province is prompting authorities to test thousands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *