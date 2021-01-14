Nick Saban says Bill O’Brien plays a double role in the NFL “Maybe Impossible”

Getty Images

Alabama hasn’t officially hired Bill O’Brien yet, but coach Nick Saban looks like a deal is over.

O’Brien is expected to return to training in Tuscaloosa as the new National Champion’s attack coordinator to replace Steve Sarkissian. Sarkissian left to become a head coach at the University of Texas.

Texas O’Brien was fired as general manager and head coach in October after a 0-4 start. O’Brien, who was hired as head coach before the 2014 season, went 52-48 in Houston.

“I think he did Really good job in Houston Saban told Brandon Kyle Scott of Sports Radio 610 in Houston when he was coach. “I think when I became the general manager, maybe it didn’t go as well as he would have liked, trying to get both roles. Having been a head coach in that league, I know how difficult it is to do both of those things, and maybe that is impossible.”

Based on the body of work even [becoming G.M.]I think he’s a great coach and a really good person. He has a great family, and I think he will do a great job with our players here. I have always tried to get the best possible knowledge and experience for our players and their development, and I definitely believe he can contribute to that in a very positive way. “