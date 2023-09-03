Martin Fuchs’ Leone Jei lands safely in Canada

Martin Fuchs and Leon Gee qualified for the individual finals of the European Jumping Championships in Milan. No chance at 24th though (out of 25). Now the print has already arrived on the other side of the world.

Originally, Swiss Martin Fuchs had always planned to ride the gray Leon Gee at Spruce Meadows in Canada the following weekend. The Grand Prix there is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Connor Jay was supposed to start in Milan, but he was injured. Hence the change of plans: Commissar Besi Calgary, Leon Gee Milan. Even if the formidable dimensions – up to 1.70 meters – were predetermined for the jumping ability of the gray horse Leon Gee.

In Milan, the gray horse hesitated to re-enter. The gelding jumped nervously, a drop in the first round of the Nations Cup, and even two poles in the final round. Then another change in plans. After a total of three drops, we went straight to the plane, instead of making it to the individual finals. On Sunday morning, organizers at Spruce Meadows released a picture showing how well Leon Gee and his caretaker arrived in Canada.

John Tonges Head teacher Principal since 2012, at St.GEORG since 2003. Horse journalist since 1988.