Father’s Day in Great Britain: Royals greet with photo of William and his children – Panorama – Society

The British royal family has released a picture of Prince William and his children for Father’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday in Great Britain and many other countries. The second in line to the British throne to celebrate his 40th birthday next Tuesday, he is excited to be with Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) in the Jordanian Desert.

All three children have happily opened their mouths. William carries his youngest son on his shoulders and looks at the camera and smiles with satisfaction. “Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers around the world today!” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

Buckingham Palace posted more photos on its separate Twitter account, with Prince Charles (73), his two sons William and Harry (37) with them when they were young. The British Daily Mail “Daily Mail” reported, citing insiders, that the relationship between the brothers, who were at one time inseparable, had been further disturbed. William regrets having lost a close brotherly relationship, but at the same time said the newspaper that he was “very, very angry” at Harry’s behavior.

Harry and his wife, Duchess Megan, 40, split from the royal family in early 2020. They now live in the US state of California with their children Archie (3) and Lilliput (1). The main reason for the problem is that in a detailed interview with American talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Megan settled accounts with the royal family and made serious allegations. Among other things, they said, there were racist views within the family. William responded angrily. (dpa)