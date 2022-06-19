Top News

Father’s Day in Great Britain: Royals greet with photo of William and his children – Panorama – Society

June 19, 2022
Jordan Lambert

The British royal family has released a picture of Prince William and his children for Father’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday in Great Britain and many other countries. The second in line to the British throne to celebrate his 40th birthday next Tuesday, he is excited to be with Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) in the Jordanian Desert.

All three children have happily opened their mouths. William carries his youngest son on his shoulders and looks at the camera and smiles with satisfaction. “Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers around the world today!” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

