Europe Day: “NEOS for the United States of Europe”

NEOS took Europe Day today as an opportunity to support the idea of ​​a constitutional conference for the further development of the EU, which aired in the EU Parliament. At a press conference, party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and EU compulsor Claudia Common demanded that the union be able to function, so a consensus on essential issues must be abolished. Target: “Europe United Nations”.

The two also recalled the upcoming EU Future Conference. This not only acknowledged the need for further development of the citizens, but also that they were far more advanced than the national governments on these issues, says Maine-Risinger: “They want a Europe that they can provide.”

Despite surprisingly coherent and decisive action in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the past few weeks, the EU currently lacks strategic capability.

“Europe suspended for a long time”

Camon also spoke in support of an end to the siege because “it really does hold us back as an EU.” He also recalled external threats and called for commitment on foreign policy, security and security and independence on energy issues.

Cayman said changes to the agreement were already being prepared in the European Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Issues so that the Council of Europe could deal with them from June 24.

It is important now that member states – especially Austria – do not put the brakes on. “Europe has really been suspended for a long time,” he said. It is time to move towards the “United States of Europe”.