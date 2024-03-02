Duchess Meghan + Prince Harry: New photo from Canada trip

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry recently visited Canada, where they spent Valentine's Day together. Now a never-before-seen photo of the duo from the trip has emerged.

A new photo shows Duchess Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, enjoying themselves in Canada. The ducal couple recently visited the country and spent Valentine's Day together.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry at a cocktail reception in Canada

An Instagram fan account has now posted a photo in which Harry and Meghan can be seen together with friends. The two spent the evening of Wednesday, February 14with First Nations [Bezeichnung für indigene Völker in Kanada; Anm. d. Red.] In Western Canada. Hours after appearing in Whistler for the 2025 Invictus Games 2025 “One Year to Go” event, they toured the Squamish Lilwat Cultural Center with youth ambassadors Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams. During the training, they met the young artists who designed the logo for the Invictus Games Vancouver 2025 based on the designs of four First Nations tribes. The Sussexes also hit the ski slopes as part of their trip.

Now a previously unpublished photo of the couple has surfaced on the Instagram account. The photo shows Harry and Meghan enjoying a cocktail reception and posing for photos with guests. “Meghan and Harry at a private reception during the Invictus Games 2025 one-year event at Squamish Lillooet Cultural Center last month,” captioned a photo of Harry and Meghan smiling at the camera. Both opted for simple, dark outfits for the event. According to the magazine “Hello!” Meghan wears a navy blue top by Christian Dior, wool trousers by Anne Pink and her gold Bottega Veneta earrings.

After visiting Canada, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry shared their views a few days ago.

Source used: instagram.com, hellomagazine.com

mzi Gala