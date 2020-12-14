Top News

John Le Carre, best-selling spy novelist, dies at the age of 89

by

Le Carré’s family said in a statement that he died of pneumonia. He was succeeded by his wife Jane and four children.

“I’ve represented David for nearly 15 years,” said Johnny Geller, chief executive of the literary agency The Curtis Brown Group. “I’ve lost a mentor, an inspiration, and most importantly, I’ve lost a friend.” “We will never see something like him again.”

Described by Geller as “the undisputed giant of English literature,” Le Carre has written 26 books that have been published in more than 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.

Le Carré was born in 1931 and attended the Universities of Bern and Oxford. He also served briefly in British intelligence during the Cold War.

Geller said his most famous work spanned nearly six decades and included “The Spy Who Come in the Shape of Cold” published in 1963 and made Le Carré “the most famous spy writer in the world.”

Le Carré also wrote “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy” and “A Mo.st Wanted Man,” which have been made into blockbuster movies.

The authors took to social media to mourn Le Carré.

“This terrible year has harvested a literary giant and a human soul.” King Stephen chirp.
British historian and author Simon Sebagh Montefiore He wrote on Twitter that he was “sad” at the death of Le Carré, describing him as the “giant of English literature” who lived with the greats.
British actor and writer Stephen Fry He tweeted that he was unable to name a contemporary writer who gave him “richer pleasure” than Le Carré.

Frey wrote, “I think the best thing one can do to honor his great life and talent is to return to ‘Call For The Dead’ and reread all of his books.” “Reverse chore.”

READ  Alabama coach Nick Saban has shown positive symptoms of COVID-19

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

The iFixit breakdown shows just how similar the new M1 MacBooks are

IFixit has got the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 powered...
Read More

You may also like

Biden expects Tom Vilsack to be named agriculture minister later this week

Macy’s 2020 Thanksgiving Parade: How to Watch Today in Every Time Zone

Sanofi-GSK announces delaying its Covid vaccine project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *