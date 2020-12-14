John Le Carre, best-selling spy novelist, dies at the age of 89

Le Carré’s family said in a statement that he died of pneumonia. He was succeeded by his wife Jane and four children.
“I’ve represented David for nearly 15 years,” said Johnny Geller, chief executive of the literary agency The Curtis Brown Group. “I’ve lost a mentor, an inspiration, and most importantly, I’ve lost a friend.” “We will never see something like him again.”
Described by Geller as “the undisputed giant of English literature,” Le Carre has written 26 books that have been published in more than 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.
Le Carré was born in 1931 and attended the Universities of Bern and Oxford. He also served briefly in British intelligence during the Cold War.
Geller said his most famous work spanned nearly six decades and included “The Spy Who Come in the Shape of Cold” published in 1963 and made Le Carré “the most famous spy writer in the world.”
Le Carré also wrote “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy” and “A Mo.st Wanted Man,” which have been made into blockbuster movies.
The authors took to social media to mourn Le Carré.
Frey wrote, “I think the best thing one can do to honor his great life and talent is to return to ‘Call For The Dead’ and reread all of his books.” “Reverse chore.”