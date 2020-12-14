John Le Carre, best-selling spy novelist, dies at the age of 89

Le Carré’s family said in a statement that he died of pneumonia. He was succeeded by his wife Jane and four children.

“I’ve represented David for nearly 15 years,” said Johnny Geller, chief executive of the literary agency The Curtis Brown Group. “I’ve lost a mentor, an inspiration, and most importantly, I’ve lost a friend.” “We will never see something like him again.”

Described by Geller as “the undisputed giant of English literature,” Le Carre has written 26 books that have been published in more than 50 countries and 40 languages, according to his official website.

Le Carré was born in 1931 and attended the Universities of Bern and Oxford. He also served briefly in British intelligence during the Cold War.