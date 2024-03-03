Nikki Haley takes on Donald Trump

The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Incumbent President Joe Biden (81) is seeking re-election as a Democrat. It all seems now that Biden will have to deal with Donald Trump (77) again.
To become the Republican Party's presidential nominee, Trump must win the so-called primaries within his own party. He has done this in all states where elections have been held so far.
All his rivals have dropped out – only former UN ambassador Nikki Haley still wants to know. However, Haley is considered unable to bridge the significant gap with Trump.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump wants to be president again – he has a loyal following within the Republican Party, some of whom support him unreservedly. Even several lawsuits and scandals did not affect his popularity. The former president drifted further to the right and often used brutal rhetoric.
In Iowa's first primary on January 15, Trump won 51 percent of the vote and was clearly ahead of his competition. He also successfully completed the following votes: in New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands. On February 24, after nearly all the votes were counted, he won South Carolina with nearly 60 percent of the vote — 20 percentage points more than Nikki Haley, his only remaining challenger.
Nikki Haley
Haley received 19 percent of the vote in Iowa, finishing third behind Trump and Ron DeSantis. He lost to his rival Trump in other votes, most recently in his home state of South Carolina, where he has been governor for the past several years.
Trump's victory was so assured that he didn't even participate in televised debates with his opponents. According to an analysis by the Washington Post, Trump's support is actually solid — many supporters are determined to vote.
After votes in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, March 5th is called “Super Tuesday.” On this “Super Tuesday”, a large number of representatives will be elected in several states on a single day.
Further process of primaries will drag on till summer. The winner of the most delegate votes will be officially chosen as the Republican presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in mid-July. The actual presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024.
Legal trouble in Colorado
The case is now before the United States Supreme Court, where an oral hearing was held on February 8, 2024. A decision is still pending. In Maine, the election administration also wants to exclude Trump's candidacy. Similar efforts have failed in other states as well.
DeSantis has long been considered a fierce rival of Trump. He unexpectedly withdrew his application – before the second primary. He then announced his support for Trump. Politically, DeSantis and Trump are on the same page.
A recurring theme in the public debate is Biden's age, who will be 86 at the end of a possible second term. The age of Trump, who is only a few years younger, is also being debated.
