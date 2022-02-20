Tens of thousands of refugees from eastern Ukraine received

Russia has taken in tens of thousands of refugees from the crisis zone in eastern Ukraine. They are housed in 92 emergency shelters.
The basics in brief
- The conflict in eastern Ukraine continued to escalate.
- Tens of thousands of people have now fled to Russia.
- Russia says it has taken in more than 40,000 refugees.
Russia has im The conflict in eastern Ukraine According to their statements, tens of thousands of people have been accepted from the neighboring country. According to the state agency TASS, Civil Protection Minister Alexander Choprian spoke on Sunday of more than 40,000 refugees who have arrived in the Rostov region in the south of the country. So they were housed in 92 emergency shelters.
Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation, the separatist leadership called on people to flee on Friday and justified the appeal with an imminent attack by Ukrainian government forces. Ukrainian government and military officials have repeatedly emphasized that they are not planning any attack on the region.
According to the separatists, a total of 700,000 people were to be transferred to safety from the Donetsk region. Buses and trains were ready. Russian President Vladimir Putin . indicated Government In Moscow to pay 10,000 rubles (about 116 euros) per person for refugees, among other things.
