Appointment of 21 new cardinals – kath.ch

You receive a ring and a Beretta: On September 30, 21 new cardinals will be installed in Rome. The celebrations in the Vatican will last only a few hours. According to reports, the departure of these cardinals who will participate in the World Synod is already scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

According to the “announcement” of Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the “regular general meeting for the creation of new cardinals” will begin on September 30 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica. The ceremony, during which the 20 new cardinals in Rome will receive a ring and a red biretta as a symbol of their new rank, will continue until around 11:15 am. This is done as part of the ritual of the word.

“courtesy visits”

Master of Ceremonies Ravelli scheduled “courtesy visits” for 11:30 a.m. There will then be a two-hour opportunity to meet and congratulate the new cardinals.

retreat days

According to reports, the departure of these cardinals who will participate in the World Synod is already scheduled for Saturday afternoon. They should meet with the other participants in the Synod for a retreat in a retreat house north of Rome.

Mass before the World Assembly

Only on Wednesday, October 4, did Ravelli announce the first joint Holy Mass with the new and old cardinals, presided over by the Pope. This is also the opening service of the four-week Universal Synod at the Vatican, beginning at 9 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square. (sec)