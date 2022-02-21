Trump’s Truth Social platform launches tomorrow

World

It’s been more than a year since former US President Donald Trump, 75, was banned from Facebook and Twitter. The Republican didn’t want to let that sit on it: Last year he announced the creation of his own social media platform. On Monday, “Truth Social” should actually start. This is what an American newspaper reported.hill».

Trump’s platform is set to become available on the Apple App Store on Monday. This is despite the report that the platform will not be fully operational before the end of March. “The main problem with the application is that it is slow and lagging,” Bin Rabizadeh, founder and CEO of Story Trading, told the newspaper.

