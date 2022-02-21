Trump’s Truth Social platform launches tomorrow

1/10 Trump’s social media platform “Truth Social” goes online on Monday.

2/10 He doesn’t want to leave his Twitter ban on him.















10/10 “Keep America Great,” read their flags.

It’s been more than a year since former US President Donald Trump, 75, was banned from Facebook and Twitter. The Republican didn’t want to let that sit on it: Last year he announced the creation of his own social media platform. On Monday, “Truth Social” should actually start. This is what an American newspaper reported.hill».

Trump’s platform is set to become available on the Apple App Store on Monday. This is despite the report that the platform will not be fully operational before the end of March. “The main problem with the application is that it is slow and lagging,” Bin Rabizadeh, founder and CEO of Story Trading, told the newspaper.

“Social truth” as a tool in the 2024 election campaign?

In October 2021 it was announced that Trump was establishing a new media company. Shortly thereafter, his own social media platform became available for trial. According to media reports, a statement said: The company’s mission is to fight “Big Tech” companies in Silicon Valley.

“Time for some truth,” read a recent tweet by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr (44). He made Trump’s first post on the “Truth Social” website: “Get ready! You’ll see your favorite president again soon,” wrote the businessman, who served as President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

One thing is for sure: The new platform could play a major role in Trump’s PR work for his potential presidential nomination in 2024. The platform could provide Trump with a way to maintain influence in the Republican primary until the midterms.

Trump has already failed his own program

In early 2021, Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended. Through inflammatory news, he is said to have made a significant contribution to the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington.