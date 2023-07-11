Temperatures in Spain are expected to reach 44 degrees

In Spain, temperatures rose again at the beginning of the week. Hot air flowing in from North Africa is causing the extreme heat, which is expected to last until at least Wednesday, Spain’s meteorological service Emmett reported.

“It’s very hot Monday and Tuesday in large parts of the Spanish peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with temperatures between 38 and 40 degrees,” said a spokesman for Emmett. “In parts of Andalusia and Aragon, temperatures have reached between 42 and 44 degrees.”

Just less than two weeks ago, Spain was groaning under the first heat wave of the summer, which saw temperatures soar to more than 44 degrees in parts of Andalusia. There have been many deaths due to the extreme heat, and some Spanish regions have been put on alert.

Last year, Spain experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1916. Experts believe that Spain will be one of the countries hardest hit by climate change. In addition to the increase in heat waves, the country is experiencing an alarming lack of precipitation. (sda/afp)