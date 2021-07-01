Top News

Temperature record 49.5 degrees and 486 deaths in Canada: “Climate change makes the impossible possible” – Panorama – Gesellschaft

July 1, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Lytton is a small village in Canada. 260 kilometers northeast of Vancouver, like many places in the area, was founded during the gold rush in the mid-19th century, and is surrounded by mountains in the Fraser River Valley. Not 300 people live here.

Despite this, the community has now achieved worldwide fame, which is really not very commendable. No one would have expected this part of Canada, already known for its cold temperatures, to someday be hotter than the desert city of Dubai. 49.5 degrees were measured on Tuesday – a new record for all of Canada. Rises have already been reported in the previous two days.

Even for a meteorologist, that’s almost unbelievable, says Jeff Berardelli on CBS’s morning show. He explains “crazy weather” with a strong “atmospheric occlusion pattern” in which heat builds up over a larger area. “This heat is simply not overstated,” says Armel Castellane, a meteorologist at Environment Canada.

In fact, the department has issued warnings of a “continuous, dangerous and historic heat wave” across several counties that will continue at least this week. The northwestern United States is also affected. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have recorded the highest temperatures since records began there in 1940.

Nearly 500 deaths

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that people in the area are unaccustomed to such heat waves. The average maximum daily temperature in the village of Lytton, for example, is 24.3 degrees in July. Unlike the southern or southwestern United States, not all buildings in the North and Canada are air-conditioned. Therefore, in many places, people are turning to underground garages or in their air-conditioned cars. The elderly, children and the homeless are of particular concern.

Castellan talks about a “fatal event” because emergency services have already reported a significant increase in deaths. The West Coast County Coroner said Wednesday that 486 unexpected deaths have occurred in British Columbia in the past five days. This number is likely to rise and is 195% above average.

In Vancouver alone, there have been 65 sudden deaths attributed to severe weather. In city parks, lawn sprinklers work non-stop – not only to water green spaces, but also to give people the opportunity to relax.

