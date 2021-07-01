DGAP-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Hypoport SE Hypoport SE: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe 01.07.2021 / 17:59

Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: Hippoport SE Street House No.: Heidestrasse 8 plz: 10557 Place: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal person: BlackRock, Inc.

State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 2.91% 0.22% 3.13% 6493376 the last message 3.05% 0.07% 3.13% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all at % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0005493365 188771 0% 2.91% sum 188771 2.91% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% Right to reconvert from securities lending Unavailable Unavailable 14248 0.22% sum 14248 0.22% B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W READ The new flagship is the announcement of Great Britain instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% – 0% sum 0% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher Black Rock Company شركة % % % Trident Inclusion LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holsko 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holsko 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holsko 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holsko 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust, National Association % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Canada Holdings LB % % % Black Rock Canada Holdings ULC % % % BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BLACK ROCK LUXEMBOURG HOLDCO SH % % % BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BlackRock International Limited % % % Black Rock Live Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % Black Rock Luxembourg Holdco Sh % % % Black Rock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Ltd. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BLACK ROCK LUXEMBOURG HOLDCO SH % % % BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % % – % % % Black Rock Company شركة % % % Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC % % % Black Rock Cayman 1 LP % % % Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd % % % Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % Black Rock Group Ltd. % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % % BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % % – % % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % %
10- Other information:
Date 07/01/2021

