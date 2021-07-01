DGAP-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe
01.07.2021 / 17:59
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|Hippoport SE
|Street House No.:
|Heidestrasse 8
|plz:
|10557
|Place:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal person: BlackRock, Inc.
State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|2.91%
|0.22%
|3.13%
|6493376
|the last message
|3.05%
|0.07%
|3.13%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|at %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0005493365
|188771
|0%
|2.91%
|sum
|188771
|2.91%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Right to reconvert from securities lending
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
|14248
|0.22%
|sum
|14248
|0.22%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|–
|0%
|sum
|0%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that own the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Trident Inclusion LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 4, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 6, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 4, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 6, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Canada Holdings LB
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Canada Holdings ULC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BLACK ROCK LUXEMBOURG HOLDCO SH
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Live Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Luxembourg Holdco Sh
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BLACK ROCK LUXEMBOURG HOLDCO SH
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Company شركة
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holsko 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West by Vinco Ltd
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Black Rock Group Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
Date
07/01/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de