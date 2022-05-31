Canada extends sanctions against Russia

Canada has extended sanctions on Russia for violating Ukraine’s regional integrity.

The announcement was made by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie in Ottawa, according to a Ukrainform correspondent.

“Canada will not hesitate to take appropriate countermeasures against any actions by President Putin that violate Ukraine’s regional integrity. Canada will relentlessly take responsibility for the wrongdoings of the Russian regime. We support Ukraine and its people,” Jolie said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the new restrictions apply to 22 natural and 4 legal persons.

“Among those allowed are the heads of Russian financial institutions and their family members, as well as major financial institutions and banks,” the foreign ministry said.

“Canada will continue to explore new ways to put pressure on the Russian regime,” the ministry said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian individuals and organizations that contributed to the illegal occupation.

