Team Team: The first SSD with a steam room cooler that loves it hot

Whether it’s small cooling towers or even water cooling: cooling solutions for SSDs are becoming more and more complex, even if it isn’t (yet) entirely necessary. Team Group breaks new ground with the first solid state drive (SSD) with a vapor chamber cooler. This is intended for industrial use at high ambient temperatures.

Steam room principle for the first time on SSD

The Vapor Chamber cooler (also known as Vapor Chamber) is known from previous graphics cards, laptops, or CPU cooling projects. Simply put, the principle corresponds to a flat heat tube in which the liquid is vaporized by the waste heat from the object to be cooled. On the cold opposite side, the vapor condenses again into a liquid form and everything starts over again.

The Team Group team describes the cooling principle of the industrial-use M.2 SSD N74V-M80 in a similar way, which, according to the company,The first vapor chamber chassis designed for high-performance industrial SSDsUsed. According to the illustrations, the vapor chamber is located between a classic aluminum radiator, a thermal plate above the console, and memory chips in the M.2 unit.

In internal tests with a simulated ambient temperature of 85°C, the cooler is said to ensure that the time spent reading and writing an unlimited amount of data is reduced by 75 percent compared to an M.2 SSD without a cooler. The cooler ensures that read and write rates remain at a high level, while performance will be throttled without the coolant. However, this information is not particularly tangible without real details of the test procedure.

The Team Group N74V-M80 SSD uses PCIE 3.0 x4 as the interface and, according to the manufacturer, achieves a maximum read of 3,445 MB / s and 2520 MB / s write. Equipped with 3D-TLC-NAND and unnamed controller, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage capacities are available To determine. Prices are not mentioned.