Tax evasion of millions: star chef Alphonse Schubeck must go to prison

– Star chef Alphonse Schohbeck has to go to jail A prominent chef has been sentenced to millions in prison for tax evasion. He fought against the verdict of even the highest court – and now fails.

Munich chef Alphonse Schubeck has already put food on the plates of the Beatles, Charlie Chaplin and Queen Elizabeth II, and now he has to go to jail for tax evasion. Photo: Christophe Staci (AFP)

Prominent chef Alfons Schubeck’s conviction for tax evasion is largely final, according to a decision by Germany’s highest court. As the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) announced on Monday in Karlsruhe, the Munich Regional Court only has to renegotiate the seizure of Schuhbeck’s assets. The Munich court sentenced the well-known TV chef to three years and two months in prison in October.

Since BGH has now refused to review it, Schuhbeck has to go to jail. His attorney made it clear through a Schuhbeck spokesperson that he would only be jailed after another chamber of the District Court made a final decision on the forfeiture decision. According to information from the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Schuhbeck hoped for this final grace period, but it was not granted by the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. And the authorities said, at the request of the newspaper, that once the court files are received, the implementation of the prison sentence, which is now final, will begin, and Schuhbeck will be invited to prison.

More than four million euros have been withdrawn

The Munich District Court deemed it proven that the 74-year-old had evaded millions in taxes. At his two Munich restaurants, “Orlando” and “Südtürler Steuben,” he siphoned over four million euros off bills by manipulating sales for several years. Among other things, he used a computer program written by his employee for this.

He hid the income on his LLC’s and parent holding company’s tax returns. He evaded income tax exceeding 1.2 million euros. In favor of the holding company, he reduced sales tax by approximately €635,000 and trade tax by €314,000.

Schuhbeck has appealed the ruling to the Federal Court of Justice. However, the latter did not find any legal errors in the guilty verdict and sentence. However, the amount of money Schuhbeck has to pay back will have to be renegotiated. The district court set the amount at 1.2 million euros. However, not all information necessary to calculate his tax liabilities has been found, Germany’s highest court said.

Schuhbeck’s attorney further stated that the chef accepted BGH’s decision. Already in the proceedings before the regional court, he “emphasized that he took responsibility and tried to compensate for the damage in full.”

Schuhbeck has made itself a brand over many years. He loved surrounding himself with celebrities, accompanied FC Bayern Munich as chef on numerous trips, appeared on countless cooking shows, and marketed practically everything related to cooking.

