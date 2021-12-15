More than 70 extrajudicial killings by the Taliban since August

1/4 There are frequent reports of serious human rights abuses among Islamists.

2/4 Taliban fighters raise their flags on patrol in Kabul.



4/4 After taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are trying to shake off their radical reputation.

Between August and November, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashef, said on Tuesday that there were reports of more than 100 deaths of former security forces and others linked to the previous government. At least 72 of them were committed by the Taliban.

In several cases, the bodies were displayed in public. Al-Nashef told the United Nations Human Rights Council that this increased fear among this large segment of the population.

Taliban reject reports

In early December, Human Rights Watch had already referred to dozens of executions the organization had documented. The victims are also former members of the Afghan security forces and other military, police officers and intelligence officials. The Taliban’s Ministry of Interior rejected the allegations at the time. “These reports and allegations are not based on evidence,” a ministry spokesman said.