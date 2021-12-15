World

More than 70 extrajudicial killings by the Taliban since August

December 15, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/4

    There are frequent reports of serious human rights abuses among Islamists.

  • 2/4

    Taliban fighters raise their flags on patrol in Kabul.

  • 4/4

    After taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are trying to shake off their radical reputation.

Between August and November, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashef, said on Tuesday that there were reports of more than 100 deaths of former security forces and others linked to the previous government. At least 72 of them were committed by the Taliban.

In several cases, the bodies were displayed in public. Al-Nashef told the United Nations Human Rights Council that this increased fear among this large segment of the population.

See also  Live Exports - New Zealand bans animal transport by ship - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *