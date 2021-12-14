Former Danish Minister Stojberg condemned – see

ARCHIVE – Inger Stojberg, Denmark’s former integration minister, looks into the camera. In a landmark process, Inger Stojberg, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration, stands before the so-called Reich Court of Denmark for the crimes. Photo: Martin Silvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa

A clear majority of the so-called Reichsgericht created specifically for this operation found the former minister guilty of intentionally acting in the case of the separation of an asylum-seeking couple from Syria. The appeal cannot be made.

Stogberg served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration from 2015 to 2019 under then-Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. The governor is accused of illegally ordering a pair of asylum seekers from Syria to separate because the woman was a minor. Your ministry announced in February 2016 that all spouses who have been granted asylum without exception will be housed separately if one of the partners is a minor. According to the court, these were illegal instructions. 23 pairs affected.

“I’m very surprised, I have to say,” Stojberg said after the verdict was announced. The public prosecutor had demanded four months’ imprisonment, and the acquittal of the defense.