Pregnant New Zealand MPs ride a bike to hospital to give birth

November 29, 2021
    Green New Zealand politician Julie Ann Ginter, 41, rode her bike to the hospital with a flat stomach. When the deputy embarks on his adventurous journey on two wheels, it’s in the middle of the night.

    Ten minutes after she cycled into labor, Ghent made it safely to the hospital – and still had time for a souvenir photo.

    “At 3:04 a.m. we will welcome the newest member of our family,” Ginter wrote on Facebook on Saturday. Newborn girl!

    Here the father sleeps exhaustedly in an armchair, holding the little girl in his arms.

Some women take a taxi to go to the hospital to give birth. Others are the family car. Not so New Zealand parliamentarian Julie Ann Ginter (41 years old).

The green politician rode her bike to the hospital with a round belly on her bike. When the 41-year-old set off on the adventurous ride on two wheels, it was 2 a.m., the MP wrote on Facebook Saturday. But cycling in labor was not planned. “But it really happened,” said the 41-year-old.

