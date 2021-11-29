Pregnant New Zealand MPs ride a bike to hospital to give birth

1/6 Green New Zealand politician Julie Ann Ginter, 41, rode her bike to the hospital with a flat stomach. When the deputy embarks on his adventurous journey on two wheels, it’s in the middle of the night.

Some women take a taxi to go to the hospital to give birth. Others are the family car. Not so New Zealand parliamentarian Julie Ann Ginter (41 years old).

The green politician rode her bike to the hospital with a round belly on her bike. When the 41-year-old set off on the adventurous ride on two wheels, it was 2 a.m., the MP wrote on Facebook Saturday. But cycling in labor was not planned. “But it really happened,” said the 41-year-old.

The contractions are getting more and more intense

At the time of departure, her contractions weren’t that bad. “However, they did happen every two to three minutes and got more intense when we arrived,” Ginter wrote on Facebook.

Various photos show the politicians on the special trip: first she drives fast on the dark street. Then she laughs in the underground hospital parking lot and grabs her big belly. In another photo, she and her husband take a selfie in the garage.

Ten minutes after riding her bike, Ghent arrived safely at the hospital. “At 3:04 am we will welcome the newest member of our family,” she proudly wrote on Facebook. I gave birth to a daughter.

This isn’t the first time she’s been cycling until birth

The New Zealander also published pictures after the birth. One of them shows how Ghent holds Al-Walid in her arms. Her husband embraces her. They both look proudly at their daughter. In the next photo, the father is sleeping exhausted in an armchair while holding the little girl in his arms. As he sleeps.

In her Facebook post, Ginter thanked the hospital: “I am delighted to have received such excellent care and support from an amazing team.” Thanks to this support, the birth itself turned out to be “very quick” and “fortunately uncomplicated.”