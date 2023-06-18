Donald Trump invites the crowd to dinner

After the court date, Donald Trump declared “food for everyone” to his audience at a restaurant. However, nothing was paid after that.
A surprise visit from Donald Trump (77) to the Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida. After the court date for the issuance of the indictment in the document case, the former president ate with his entourage in a small restaurant.
In the video recordings released by the Miami New Times, Trump can be seen in the restaurant. The 77-year-old is surrounded by fans.
Donald Trump: “Food for Everyone!”
Trump, overjoyed by the support of his supporters, shouted “food for all” amidst the fanfare. through the room. After this kind invitation, he left the restaurant after a few minutes. without paying!
Will Trump keep his promise again? The former president will travel to Miami several more times for other court hearings.
Donald Trump is accused of illegally and willfully keeping classified documents at his home in Florida after his presidency. He pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges in federal court in Miami.
