Alphonse Shubik must go to prison

Karlsruhe €1.2m evaded – star chef Schöhbeck has to go to jail Prominent chef Alphonse Schöhbeck’s conviction for tax evasion is largely final according to a decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). published Jun 19, 2023 at 3:34 pm

Schuhbeck’s attorney further stated that the chef accepted BGH’s decision. France Press agency Schuhbeck has made itself a brand over many years. Among other things, he worked as a chef at FC Bayern Munich. IMAGO/Ebner

Star German chef Alphonse Schubeck owns two restaurants in Munich.

There is tax evasion in the millions for several years.

For this he used, among other things, a computer program written by his employee.

Prominent chef Alphonse Schöhbeck’s conviction for tax evasion is largely final according to a decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). As BGH announced on Monday in Karlsruhe, the Munich First Court only has to renegotiate the seizure of Schuhbeck’s assets. The Munich court sentenced the well-known TV chef to three years and two months in prison in October. (Az. 1 StR 53/23)

He ran away with that much money

Since BGH has now refused to review it, Schuhbeck has to go to jail. His attorney made it clear through a Schuhbeck spokesperson that he would only be jailed after another chamber of the District Court made a final decision on the forfeiture decision.

The regional court found that it had been proven that the 74-year-old had evaded millions in taxes. At his two restaurants in Munich, he pulled more than four million euros off bills by manipulating sales for several years. Among other things, he used a computer program written by his employee for this.

Schuhbeck has appealed the ruling to the Federal Court of Justice

He hid the income on his LLC’s and parent holding company’s tax returns. He evaded income tax exceeding 1.2 million euros. In favor of the holding company, he reduced sales tax by approximately €635,000 and trade tax by €314,000.

Schuhbeck has appealed the ruling to the Federal Court of Justice. However, the latter did not find any legal errors in the guilty verdict and sentence. However, the amount of money Schuhbeck has to pay back will have to be renegotiated. The district court set the amount at 1.2 million euros. However, BGH explained that not all of the information needed to calculate his tax debts could be found.

Schuhbeck accepts the decision

Schuhbeck’s attorney further stated that the chef accepted BGH’s decision. Already in the proceedings before the regional court, he “emphasized that he took responsibility and tried to compensate for the damage in full.”

Schuhbeck has made itself a brand over many years. He loved surrounding himself with celebrities, accompanied FC Bayern Munich as chef on numerous trips, appeared on countless cooking shows, and marketed practically everything related to cooking.

