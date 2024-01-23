Tasar makes the difference: Yverdon breaks Lucerne's neck in the final minutes

FC Luzern loses to Yverdon 1:2. Of all people, former Luzerner player Farol Tasar scored for the rookie team in the final minutes.
When many were already expecting a draw, Yverdon scored for the second time. Firstly, Lucerne defender Luca Jaquez managed to block a shot from substitute Dominik Cornes just before the goal line, but Varol Tasar reacted quicker.
The central Swiss team no longer had a response to the hosts' second lead in this match. The first two goals came via penalty, the first a 50:50 decision. Ayman Mahyous (30) made it 1-0 and Max Mayer (55) was responsible for the equaliser. In the 62nd minute, Lucerne's Kamal Adeyemi missed a very good chance to make it 2-1 with a header, which he took revenge for.
However, Yverdon's victory was acceptable, despite the visitors having 56 percent possession. The central Swiss team is still waiting for its second victory away from home in the current tournament after defeating Grasshoppers 1-0 at the end of last August. They suffered their sixth defeat in their tenth match on foreign soil.
The first confrontation this season between the two teams, in Lucerne, ended with a victory over its guest 2-1.
Man of the Match: Varul Tasar ⭐
Varol Tasar, of all people, is ensuring that the Champions League goes home without points. He was able to carry his scoring skills with ease into the new year and was also an absolute asset to Vaudois' attacking game today.
cable
Yverdon – Lucerne 2:1 (1:0)
1800 spectators. – S. R. Horisberger. – Goals: 30. Mahyous (penalty kick) 1-0. 55. Max Mayer (penalty kick) 1:1. 88. Tazar 2:1.
Yverdon:Bernardoni; Sautier, Del Fabbro, Tijani, Le Bougham; Losev (75. Cornes), Cespedes (64. Vidakovic), Lizero (64. Olesen); Tasar, Maheus (64. Kevin Carlos), Aki (82. Longueuil).
Lucerne: Loritz. Otiger (68. Ulrich), Jacques, Simani, Frederic; Jashari; Dorn, Max Mayer (81 Kledje), Bellocco (81 Haas); Oko (68 Spadanuda), Villager (46 Adeyemi).
commentsWarnings: 54. Tijani, 69. Bellocco, 86. Ulrich.
Video to watch
-
-
-
88.
Tazar shoots Yverdon in front
-
55.
Max Mayer scores
-
30.
Yverdon goal! Maheus sends Lauritz to the wrong corner and scores from the penalty spot
-
20.
Balanced game
Yverdon and Lucerne share possession of the ball. Both teams have had two shots on target so far, with Lucerne's shot being the most dangerous so far.
-
10.
Mayer with the first exclamation mark
-
1.
The beginning of the game
The ball is rolling in the municipal court. The home team plays from left to right in green. Guests from central Switzerland are dressed in white.
-
#Preview
Welcome …
And welcome to the video of the game Yverdon – Lucerne. Who will start the second half of the season with a win? Here you are there live.
-
-
88.
Tour for Yverdon Sport 2-1 by Farol Tasar
-
86.
Yellow card for FC Luzern
-
82.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Christopher Longue
striker
-
82.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
-
81.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
-
81.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Max Mayer
Midfielder
-
81.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Nicola Haas
Midfielder
-
81.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Nikki Belocco
Midfielder
-
75.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Dominic Cornes
Midfielder
-
75.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Haitham Losif
Midfielder
-
69.
Yellow card for FC Luzern
-
68.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Kevin Spadanuda
Midfielder
-
68.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Teddy Oko
Midfielder
-
68.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
-
68.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
Severin Otiger
Defender
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Vladan Vidakovic
Midfielder
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Boris Cespedes
Midfielder
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Matthias Olsen
Midfielder
-
64.
Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club
Lizeiro
Midfielder
-
55.
Tour Lucerne 1-1 from a penalty kick from Max Meyer
Max Mayer
Midfielder
-
54.
Yellow card for Yverdon Sport Club
-
46.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
-
46.
Substitutions for FC Lucerne
-
-
-
30.
Tour to Yverdon Sport Club 1-0 from a penalty kick from Ayman Mahyous
-
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Melbourne: Women's quarter-finals – Sabalenka advances to semi-finals – Gauff is waiting there – Sports
First title of the summer with Inter Milan
African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports