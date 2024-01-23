January 24, 2024

Tasar makes the difference: Yverdon breaks Lucerne's neck in the final minutes

Eileen Curry January 24, 2024 3 min read

Yverdon – Lucerne 2:1

Credit Suisse Premier League, round 19, season 23/24

01/23/2024

FC Luzern loses to Yverdon 1:2. Of all people, former Luzerner player Farol Tasar scored for the rookie team in the final minutes.

When many were already expecting a draw, Yverdon scored for the second time. Firstly, Lucerne defender Luca Jaquez managed to block a shot from substitute Dominik Cornes just before the goal line, but Varol Tasar reacted quicker.

The central Swiss team no longer had a response to the hosts' second lead in this match. The first two goals came via penalty, the first a 50:50 decision. Ayman Mahyous (30) made it 1-0 and Max Mayer (55) was responsible for the equaliser. In the 62nd minute, Lucerne's Kamal Adeyemi missed a very good chance to make it 2-1 with a header, which he took revenge for.

However, Yverdon's victory was acceptable, despite the visitors having 56 percent possession. The central Swiss team is still waiting for its second victory away from home in the current tournament after defeating Grasshoppers 1-0 at the end of last August. They suffered their sixth defeat in their tenth match on foreign soil.

The first confrontation this season between the two teams, in Lucerne, ended with a victory over its guest 2-1.

Man of the Match: Varul Tasar ⭐

Varol Tasar, of all people, is ensuring that the Champions League goes home without points. He was able to carry his scoring skills with ease into the new year and was also an absolute asset to Vaudois' attacking game today.

See also  Texas-Colorado match result: After Sam Ellinger is injured, Longhorns' team catches attention in defeating Alamo Powell

cable

Yverdon – Lucerne 2:1 (1:0)

1800 spectators. – S. R. Horisberger. – Goals: 30. Mahyous (penalty kick) 1-0. 55. Max Mayer (penalty kick) 1:1. 88. Tazar 2:1.

Yverdon:Bernardoni; Sautier, Del Fabbro, Tijani, Le Bougham; Losev (75. Cornes), Cespedes (64. Vidakovic), Lizero (64. Olesen); Tasar, Maheus (64. Kevin Carlos), Aki (82. Longueuil).

Lucerne: Loritz. Otiger (68. Ulrich), Jacques, Simani, Frederic; Jashari; Dorn, Max Mayer (81 Kledje), Bellocco (81 Haas); Oko (68 Spadanuda), Villager (46 Adeyemi).

commentsWarnings: 54. Tijani, 69. Bellocco, 86. Ulrich.

Video to watch

  • 88.

    Tazar shoots Yverdon in front

  • 55.

    Max Mayer scores

    Max Mayer scores

    01/23/2024

  • 30.

    Yverdon goal! Maheus sends Lauritz to the wrong corner and scores from the penalty spot

    Maheus shoots Yverdon in front

    01/23/2024

  • 20.

    Balanced game

    Yverdon and Lucerne share possession of the ball. Both teams have had two shots on target so far, with Lucerne's shot being the most dangerous so far.

  • 10.

    Mayer with the first exclamation mark

    Max Mayer with Lucerne's first big chance

    01/23/2024

  • 1.

    The beginning of the game

    The ball is rolling in the municipal court. The home team plays from left to right in green. Guests from central Switzerland are dressed in white.

  • #Preview

    Welcome …

    And welcome to the video of the game Yverdon – Lucerne. Who will start the second half of the season with a win? Here you are there live.

  • 88.

    Tour for Yverdon Sport 2-1 by Farol Tasar

  • 86.

    Yellow card for FC Luzern

  • 82.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Christopher Longue

    striker

  • 82.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

  • 81.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

  • 81.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Max Mayer

    Midfielder

  • 81.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Nicola Haas

    Midfielder

  • 81.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Nikki Belocco

    Midfielder

  • 75.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Dominic Cornes

    Midfielder

  • 75.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Haitham Losif

    Midfielder

  • 69.

    Yellow card for FC Luzern

  • 68.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Kevin Spadanuda

    Midfielder

  • 68.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Teddy Oko

    Midfielder

  • 68.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

  • 68.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

    Severin Otiger

    Defender

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Vladan Vidakovic

    Midfielder

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Boris Cespedes

    Midfielder

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Matthias Olsen

    Midfielder

  • 64.

    Substitute for Yverdon Sport Club

    Lizeiro

    Midfielder

  • 55.

    Tour Lucerne 1-1 from a penalty kick from Max Meyer

    Max Mayer

    Midfielder

  • 54.

    Yellow card for Yverdon Sport Club

  • 46.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

  • 46.

    Substitutions for FC Lucerne

  • 30.

    Tour to Yverdon Sport Club 1-0 from a penalty kick from Ayman Mahyous

See also  USA MotoGP World Championship: Folger gets the points - Rins - Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Melbourne: Women's quarter-finals – Sabalenka advances to semi-finals – Gauff is waiting there – Sports

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

First title of the summer with Inter Milan

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Tasar makes the difference: Yverdon breaks Lucerne's neck in the final minutes

January 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Science – Important Young Talent Award for Chemists from Bochum – Knowledge

January 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Simple file transfer: WhatsApp gets an AirDrop alternative

January 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Ron DeSantis: Paid $2,262 per vote and still failed

January 24, 2024 Esmond Barker