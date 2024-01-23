Tasar makes the difference: Yverdon breaks Lucerne's neck in the final minutes

Yverdon – Lucerne 2:1 Credit Suisse Premier League, round 19, season 23/24 01/23/2024

FC Luzern loses to Yverdon 1:2. Of all people, former Luzerner player Farol Tasar scored for the rookie team in the final minutes.

When many were already expecting a draw, Yverdon scored for the second time. Firstly, Lucerne defender Luca Jaquez managed to block a shot from substitute Dominik Cornes just before the goal line, but Varol Tasar reacted quicker.

The central Swiss team no longer had a response to the hosts' second lead in this match. The first two goals came via penalty, the first a 50:50 decision. Ayman Mahyous (30) made it 1-0 and Max Mayer (55) was responsible for the equaliser. In the 62nd minute, Lucerne's Kamal Adeyemi missed a very good chance to make it 2-1 with a header, which he took revenge for.

However, Yverdon's victory was acceptable, despite the visitors having 56 percent possession. The central Swiss team is still waiting for its second victory away from home in the current tournament after defeating Grasshoppers 1-0 at the end of last August. They suffered their sixth defeat in their tenth match on foreign soil.

The first confrontation this season between the two teams, in Lucerne, ended with a victory over its guest 2-1.

Man of the Match: Varul Tasar ⭐

Varol Tasar, of all people, is ensuring that the Champions League goes home without points. He was able to carry his scoring skills with ease into the new year and was also an absolute asset to Vaudois' attacking game today.

cable

Yverdon – Lucerne 2:1 (1:0)

1800 spectators. – S. R. Horisberger. – Goals: 30. Mahyous (penalty kick) 1-0. 55. Max Mayer (penalty kick) 1:1. 88. Tazar 2:1.

Yverdon:Bernardoni; Sautier, Del Fabbro, Tijani, Le Bougham; Losev (75. Cornes), Cespedes (64. Vidakovic), Lizero (64. Olesen); Tasar, Maheus (64. Kevin Carlos), Aki (82. Longueuil).

Lucerne: Loritz. Otiger (68. Ulrich), Jacques, Simani, Frederic; Jashari; Dorn, Max Mayer (81 Kledje), Bellocco (81 Haas); Oko (68 Spadanuda), Villager (46 Adeyemi).

commentsWarnings: 54. Tijani, 69. Bellocco, 86. Ulrich.

