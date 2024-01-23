Melbourne: Women's quarter-finals – Sabalenka advances to semi-finals – Gauff is waiting there – Sports

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR/WTA 2) easily defeated Barbora Krejcikova (CZE/WTA 11) in two sets.

After an hour and 11 minutes, their qualification to the semi-finals of the Australian Open was confirmed with a score of 6:2, 6:3.

In the semi-finals she will face Coco Gauff (USA/WTA 4), who defeated Marta Kostyuk (UK/WTA 37) in three sets 7:6 (8:6), 6:7 (3). :7), 6:2.

Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to advance to the semi-finals. She conceded just five games against Barbora Krejkova in the quarter-finals. Even in the fifth match at the Australian Open, Sabalenka remained without losing a set and lost a maximum of three games in a set.

Sabalenka was able to hit two breaks early in both sets and take a 4-1 lead. In both rounds Krejcikova managed to break the lead to 4:2 and come back a little closer before Sabalenka pulled away. The 25-year-old Belarusian now advances to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the sixth time in a row and will face Coco Gauff there.

He swallowed hard

On her way to her first semi-final at the Australian Open, Marta Kostyuk demanded everything from the American. The 19-year-old, who easily conquered the table in Melbourne without dropping a set, dropped her serve a total of seven times against the Ukrainian, who was two years her senior. Only after 3:07 hours did she get the win in three sets.

The first two sentences were hard to beat in terms of drama. In the first round, Gauff was trailing 1:5 before reaching a tiebreaker by winning five games in a row. In the short decision she maintained the upper hand and took the lead in the group.

In the second set, it was the US Open champion who was unable to break her lead twice. Gauff led 4:2 and 5:3 but failed to finish the match early. Only in the decisive sentence did Jove adjust the balance of power and quickly withdraw.