January 23, 2024

First title of the summer with Inter Milan

Eileen Curry January 23, 2024 2 min read
the SCL Tigers You have a Sunday afternoon Won Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 4:2. Everything was in the Lakers' favor: they led 2-1 after 32 minutes on goals from Niklas Jensen and Roman Cervenka, controlled the game (36:24 shots) and took advantage for a long period of the Tigers' indiscipline. But in the end, the Lakers gave up the game with one more man on the ice. First Hari Pesonen (35), later Sakko Minalainen (42) recognized the turnaround the SCL Tigers had made when outnumbered.

Only the SCL Tigers came The second win in the last twelve rounds. Emmental achieved two victories away from home (in Kloten and Rapperswil). The Tigers have been waiting to win home games since December 9th.

Image: Cornerstone

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – SCL Tigers 2:4 (0:1, 2:1, 0:2)
5676 spectators. – S.R. Kohlmüller/Hebeisen, Gnemmi/Huguet.
Portals: Fourth players 0:1. 25. Jensen (Kabul) 1: 1. 32. Cervenka (Moi/Powerplayer) 2:1. 35. Pesonen (Sarijärvi, Guggenheim/Short goal!) 2:2. 42. Minalanen (Short goal!) 2:3. 59. Julian Dirt (Sarila, Ricola) 2:4 (empty goal).
punish: 3 times and 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 6 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Minalanen) against SCL Tigers.
Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nevler. Ibescher, Deussie. Nuru, Leslie. Paragano, Mayer; Kabaul. Lammer, Albrecht, Jensen; Moe Schroeder, weather; Sanger, Kajka, Cervenka; wick, thin, tumble; Fourer.
SCL Tigers: Charlene; Sarijarvi, Guggenheim; ricola, zarid; Cadonau, Baltisburger; Mayer. Julian Dirt, Tanner, Sarila; Minalanen, Malone, Pesonen; Rohrbach, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Petrini, Berger, Whipple; Jenny.
comments: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers are without Connolly, Rask (both injured) and Scrub (foreigner redundant), SCL Tigers without Deem, Rossi, Schilt, Zanetti (all injured), Flavio Dirt (ill) and Luis (foreigner redundant). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers from 58:08 to 58:17 without a goalkeeper. (RAM/SDA)

See also  Tennis: Zverev starts the US Open with great confidence NDR.de - Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

African Cup – Ivory Coast, the host, is in danger of being eliminated from the preliminary round – Sports

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

No promotion this season – Schlaepfer: “We will always participate from now on” – Sport

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Spengler Catigny Cup Group – After defeat in 2022: Will Team Canada respond? – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

4 min read

These are the consequences of vitamin A deficiency: symptoms, causes and background

January 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

First title of the summer with Inter Milan

January 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Pokémon Go: Pain 100% IV: This is how you can catch the perfect specimen

January 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox
6 min read

Nikki Haley leads – at least in terms of spending – in the most expensive election campaign ever

January 23, 2024 Esmond Barker