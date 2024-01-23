First title of the summer with Inter Milan

Only the SCL Tigers came The second win in the last twelve rounds. Emmental achieved two victories away from home (in Kloten and Rapperswil). The Tigers have been waiting to win home games since December 9th.
Image: Cornerstone
Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – SCL Tigers 2:4 (0:1, 2:1, 0:2)
5676 spectators. – S.R. Kohlmüller/Hebeisen, Gnemmi/Huguet.
Portals: Fourth players 0:1. 25. Jensen (Kabul) 1: 1. 32. Cervenka (Moi/Powerplayer) 2:1. 35. Pesonen (Sarijärvi, Guggenheim/Short goal!) 2:2. 42. Minalanen (Short goal!) 2:3. 59. Julian Dirt (Sarila, Ricola) 2:4 (empty goal).
punish: 3 times and 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 6 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Minalanen) against SCL Tigers.
Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Nevler. Ibescher, Deussie. Nuru, Leslie. Paragano, Mayer; Kabaul. Lammer, Albrecht, Jensen; Moe Schroeder, weather; Sanger, Kajka, Cervenka; wick, thin, tumble; Fourer.
SCL Tigers: Charlene; Sarijarvi, Guggenheim; ricola, zarid; Cadonau, Baltisburger; Mayer. Julian Dirt, Tanner, Sarila; Minalanen, Malone, Pesonen; Rohrbach, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Petrini, Berger, Whipple; Jenny.
comments: Rapperswil-Jona Lakers are without Connolly, Rask (both injured) and Scrub (foreigner redundant), SCL Tigers without Deem, Rossi, Schilt, Zanetti (all injured), Flavio Dirt (ill) and Luis (foreigner redundant). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers from 58:08 to 58:17 without a goalkeeper. (RAM/SDA)
