First title of the summer with Inter Milan

theYou have a Sunday afternoonEverything was in the Lakers' favor: they led 2-1 after 32 minutes on goals from Niklas Jensen and Roman Cervenka, controlled the game (36:24 shots) and took advantage for a long period of the Tigers' indiscipline. But in the end, the Lakers gave up the game with one more man on the ice. First Hari Pesonen (35), later Sakko Minalainen (42) recognized the turnaround the SCL Tigers had made when outnumbered.

Only the SCL Tigers came The second win in the last twelve rounds. Emmental achieved two victories away from home (in Kloten and Rapperswil). The Tigers have been waiting to win home games since December 9th.